Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

Mahira Khan shares throwback dance video from 'Ho Mann Jahan'

Sun, Aug 09, 2020

Pakistan's most favorite super star Mahira Khan recently shared a throwback video from the rehearsal of shooting for popular song 'Shakar Wanda Re".

The song was a part of her film "Ho Mann Jahan". Directed by Asim Raza, the movie was released in 2015.

The actress shared the video as she paid tribute to renowned choreographer Nigah Jee.

Taking to Instagram, not only did she praise Nigah Jee but also called on Pakistani award shows to create a category for choreographers and other technical staff.


