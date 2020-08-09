Aiman Khan hits 7 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aiman Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Facebook-owned Instagram.
The TV actress recently hit the seven million mark on the photo and video sharing app.
Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry are congratulating Aiman for her growing popularity.
Aiman is married to TV and film actor Munib Butt who also has a huge following on social media.