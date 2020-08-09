close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 9, 2020

Aiman Khan hits 7 million followers on Instagram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 09, 2020

Aiman Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Facebook-owned Instagram.

The TV actress recently hit the seven million mark on the photo and video sharing app.

Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry are congratulating Aiman for her growing popularity.

Aiman is married to TV and film actor Munib Butt who also has a huge following on social media.


