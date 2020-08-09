Ayeza Khan extends sweet birthday wishes to Abdullah Kadwani

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has extended sweet wishes to actor and producer Abdullah Kadwani on his birthday.



Sharing an adorable behind-the-scenes photo from her latest romantic drama series Mehar Posh, Ayeza Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to the most down to earth person, thank you for always believing in me.”

She went on to say “Thank you for always standing by my side. May you live long, happy and healthy life Ameen. @abdullah.kadwani.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently in an Instagram post, Ayeza Khan had revealed that Abdullah Kadwani was one of her favourite producers in the showbiz industry.

Drama series Mehar Posh, featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor is also co-produced by Abdullah Kadwani alongwith Asad Qureshi.