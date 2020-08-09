Deepika Padukone shares BTS photos with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Chennai Express'

Deepika Padukone shares ‘unforgettable’ photos with Shah Rukh Khan from sets of Chennai Express

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared throwback behind-the-scenes photos with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty from the sets of Chennai Express.

The Padmaavat actress turned to Instagram to share the adorable photos to celebrate seven years of the release of Chennai Express.

Deepika captioned the photos with heart emoji and simply wrote, “Unforgettable!”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was released on 9th August 2013.

Deepika portrayed the role of a runaway bride Meena and Shah Rukh as Rahul who helps her and face the ire of her criminal family.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may co-star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Pathan.