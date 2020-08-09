Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan spotted at Karan Johar's office in Mumbai

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan spotted at Karan Johar office in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were spotted visiting the old office of filmmaker Karan Johar.



The duo was snapped together by the paparazzi while heading out of Karan’s old office in Khar, Mumbai, late on Friday.

In the photos and videos of Kiara and Varun circulating on the social media, the duo could be seen sporting masks and visiting the Dharma Production office.

The purpose of the visit was not yet confirmed by the media.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan while Kiara Advani will appear in Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

Meanwhile Karan Johar, who received severe backlash for nepotism following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, is out of the spotlight.

He was last spotted at the birthday bash of Neetu Singh last month.