Aamina Sheikh confirms her wedding a day after cryptic post

A day after posting a cryptic photo, famed Pakistani actress Aamina Sheikh has confirmed her wedding by sharing a loved-up photo with her husband.



The Ishq Gumshuda actress was previously married to actor Mohib Mirza and she parted ways with her ex-husband last year in October, ending their 14-year marriage.

The two are parents to a four-year-old daughter named Meissa.

Taking to Instagram, Aamina shared loved-up photo with her husband to confirm her marriage. She posted the adorable picture without any caption.

In another photo, Aamina and her husband could be see with her daughter Meissa.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, according to a news portal, Aamina has confirmed her wedding saying that her husband is not part of showbiz industry.

She also revealed that currently she was in Dubai.