Nora Fatehi’s throwback rehearsal video to mark one year of ‘O Saki Saki’ breaks the internet

Indian actress, model and dance sensation Nora Fatehi’s throwback rehearsal dance video on playback singer Neha Kakkar’s hit song O Saki Saki has taken the internet by storm.



The Street Dancer 3D actress had shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of her practice session on Instagram on July 16, 2020 to mark one year of its release.

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, B Praak and Tulsi Kumar first featured in the John Abraham film Batla House, the movie released in August 2019.

Nora, while sharing the video, wrote, “To celebrate 1 year of O saki saki heres a rehearsal video of me attempting the hook step for the first time! i cant believe it 1 year already!!! [sic]”

She further said, “[I] had to practice more to clean my kick after this video #oneyearofsakisaki.”



Since the video was uploaded by the actress, it garnered thousands of hearts within no time and has been shared thousands of times on Nora’s fan pages.

The endearing post of Nora Fatehi has received nearly 50 million likes within a month.

On the work front, the Dilbar famed actress was last seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.