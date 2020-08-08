close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 8, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan offers 'deepest condolences' to the victims of Air India plane crash

Shah Rukh Khan has joined the likes of the actors who offered their heartfelt condolences to the ones  who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, King Khan wrote, "My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...”

On Friday, an Air India jet  crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala. 

The aircraft was carrying around 191 passengers from Dubai to Calicut during which this unfortunate incident happened.

In the wake of the crash, 14 people have lost their lives and 124 passengers are injured. Moreover, 15 others have sustained serious injuries.

A statement from  Air India reads, “Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hours tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew onboard the aircraft.”

