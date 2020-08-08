Selena Gomez to star with Steve Martin and Martin Short in new comedy series

Selena Gomez is set to star alongside two comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short in upcoming TV series 'Only Murders In The Building'.

The trio will play as strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. All three will also serve as executive producers on the comedy.



The series will mark a return to TV for pop superstar Gomez, who found fame on the Disney Channel’s 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'.

Martin, 74, co-created the show and is an old friend of Short, 70. They co-starred in 1986 comedy 'Three Amigos'.



Her other acting roles include 'Spring Breakers', 'The Big Short' and 'Fundamentals Of Caring.