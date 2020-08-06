Megan Fox's PDA-filled post for MGK trolled by ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's PDA-filled post for MGK trolled by Brian Austin Green

It looks like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green hadn’t really ended their ten-year marriage on a very cordial note as the latter took a hilarious jibe at his ex-wife in a recent post.

Megan had recently expressed her love for her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly in a new Instagram post where the two struck a pose in front of a mirror.

Alongside the mirror selfie, the Transformers actor dropped a caption that read: "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.”

Trolling his ex-wife and leaving all fans floored was Green, who also turned to Instagram with a similar post with pictures of his three sons that he co-parents with Megan.

To add a hilarious twist to their public fiasco, Green copied her caption and wrote: "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.”

Some fans started jumping to conjecture claiming his post signifies that Megan perhaps has forgotten about her kids amidst her new bustling romance with the rapper.

