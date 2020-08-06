close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 6, 2020

Megan Fox's PDA-filled post for MGK trolled by ex-husband Brian Austin Green

It looks like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green hadn’t really ended their ten-year marriage on a very cordial note as the latter took a hilarious jibe at his ex-wife in a recent post.

Megan had recently expressed her love for her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly in a new Instagram post where the two struck a pose in front of a mirror.

Alongside the mirror selfie, the Transformers actor dropped a caption that read: "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.”

Trolling his ex-wife and leaving all fans floored was Green, who also turned to Instagram with a similar post with pictures of his three sons that he co-parents with Megan.

To add a hilarious twist to their public fiasco, Green copied her caption and wrote: "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.”

View this post on Instagram

Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on

Some fans started jumping to conjecture claiming his post signifies that Megan perhaps has forgotten about her kids amidst her new bustling romance with the rapper. 

