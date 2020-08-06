Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he used fairness creams, in hope of a 'miracle'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood has for long been suffering from a fairness complex and while its female stars were undoubtedly tangled in the body image issues, the male leads don’t seem to be safe either.
During a recent interview with Cinema Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confessed that he too had suffered from mild body image issues as there was a time when he applied fairness creams to turn his complexion fairer.
“I too grew up applying these fairness creams, expecting miraculous results. In fact, I remember that once, I didn’t even realise that the cream I was using wasn’t Fair and Lovely, but some fake called Fare and Lovely. I spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer,” he said.
“In mainstream Bollywood cinema, is there any really dark actor, male or female? I had an inferiority complex at first. But I guess the good thing is, I realised that since I couldn’t do anything about my face, I would be better start focussing on my craft.”
“I knew I was nothing when it came to my personality or my looks. It took sometime to come out of that trauma, but I’m glad I made that decision,” he concluded.