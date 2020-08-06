Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he used fairness creams, in hope of a 'miracle'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui confessed that he too had suffered from mild body image issues

Bollywood has for long been suffering from a fairness complex and while its female stars were undoubtedly tangled in the body image issues, the male leads don’t seem to be safe either.

During a recent interview with Cinema Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confessed that he too had suffered from mild body image issues as there was a time when he applied fairness creams to turn his complexion fairer.

“I too grew up applying these fairness creams, expecting miraculous results. In fact, I remember that once, I didn’t even realise that the cream I was using wasn’t Fair and Lovely, but some fake called Fare and Lovely. I spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer,” he said.

“In mainstream Bollywood cinema, is there any really dark actor, male or female? I had an inferiority complex at first. But I guess the good thing is, I realised that since I couldn’t do anything about my face, I would be better start focussing on my craft.”

“I knew I was nothing when it came to my personality or my looks. It took sometime to come out of that trauma, but I’m glad I made that decision,” he concluded.