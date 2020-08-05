Angelina Jolie dedicated to convincing older kids to bury the hatchet with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is striving to bring her family as a single unit, while advocating for older children to reconcile with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

A source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly, that Jolie “has been advocating for a reconciliation” between the actor and their oldest kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and “to a lesser extent, Zahara, 15.

On the other hand, a second source said “there’s no sign this is true, but it would be great if they were.”

Meanwhile, Pitt's relationship with oldest son Maddox has been chilly since 2016 ever since they had an altercation on a flight.

"The relationship continues to be nonexistent," a source said in July.

While Pitt might be eager to patch things up, the Maddox isn’t ready for a reconciliation yet, added the first source, “He’s holding on to a lot of anger.”

Pitt and Jolie, parted ways in 2016, and also share Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.