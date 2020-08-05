Selena Gomez set to launch 'Rare Beauty'

Selena Gomez has finally revealed that her forthcoming Rare Beauty makeup line will launch online and at Sephora stores on September 3.



The singer had announced the makeup line earlier this year and has put out an open casting call for people who would like to star in ad campaigns for the company.



An official lineup of products has yet to be released, the company has shared sneak peeks at the forthcoming colorful lipsticks, eyeliner and more on their Instagram page.



The “Lose You to Love Me” singer wrote: “This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique.”

She added: "You know, I live in a time where it’s all about face. It’s all about makeup. It’s all about how you look in a lot of ways and that can be exciting and fun but it can also be a bit dangerous.”



Gomez , in a new video promotion, said: “I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy — it’s not something that you need. And I felt like that’s kind of who I am."

