Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday greetings to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William issue heartwarming birthday wish for Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a loving birthday tribute to sister-in-law Meghan Markle on the occasion of her 39th birthday.

The royal couple captioned a picture of the former Duchess which was taken from one of her past royal engagements. The caption read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today.”

Although many fans of Meghan Markle were undoubtedly angered over the thought that the bells of Westminster Abbey will not ring to celebrate the birthday of the former royal, the entire royal family pulled out all the stops for a grand message across continents.

Thus the Cambridge’s tribute to the former royal was not the only a birthday message but the Queen also chimed in with a sweet note of her own that read, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."

Although Meghan will be celebrating her birthday in LA alongside Prince Harry and baby Archie, it seems the royal family will always be rooting for the couple from the sidelines.