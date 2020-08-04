Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui spend Eid at the beach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui spent their third day of Eid on the beach and shared adorable loved-up photos.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling selfie from the beach and wrote, “7 am - Just before my dip in the sea #BeachMubarakEidDay.”
Asad also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo of them.
He captioned it, “SummerEid.”
Zara Noor Abbas looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.
The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Earlier, Zara took to Instagram and extended Eid greetings to the fans with a loved-up photo.
She wrote, “Eid Mubarak from Us. To you. P.S I did ask him to take the shades off. But he is HE. And that’s just amazing.”
Zara and Asad got married in 2017.