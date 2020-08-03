Twins Nikki and Brie Bella welcome baby boys almost at the same time

Nikki and Brie Bella had been chronicling their journeys on their social media accounts

Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed their baby boys almost the same time on July 31 and August 1, respectively.

The stars of Total Bellas, who had gotten pregnant only a week apart from each other had been chronicling their journeys on their social media accounts.

Nikki Bella, 16 minutes older than her sister Brie was supposed to welcome her first child with fiancé, Artem Chigvinstev after her twin but went into labour on Friday, July 31.

“7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki wrote on her Instagram.

Brie also posted a photo of her second child with husband Daniel Bryan and wrote: “It’s a BOY!!! We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Artem dropped a comment for his newly-born nephew and congratulated his sister-in-law: “Congratulations we are so happy for you and specially it’s a boy baby Chigvintsev will have a brother for life.”