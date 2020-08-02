Mudassar warns Pakistani batsmen to be cautious of England's bowling attack

Pakistan's former Test cricketer and coach Mudassar Nazar has advised the batsmen of the national team to be cautious of England's bowling attack in their forthcoming Test and Twenty20 International series.

He said that the Pakistani batsmen will have to make big scores and take early wickets during their Test and T20I series, beginning from Wednesday at Manchester.

"England bowlers and fielders are very talented so Pakistan’s batsmen can expect a challenge. The batsmen will have to post a large total in order to have a chance," said Mudassar.

He said that while the hosts' batting "lacked continuity", Pakistan's bowlers should look out for their top batters Ben Stokes and Joe Root and dismiss them at the earliest.

"England batters lack continuity so Stokes and Root will fill the gap. Pakistan's bowlers will have to take early wickets," the former cricketer said.

Mudassar further said that having the team train on English conditions would drastically improve their chances and expressed optimism over the team's chance to dominate the hosts.

"The team is training in English conditions so it will be very beneficial to them. They have had a great history in the past, surely they will do well in the series," said the former coach.