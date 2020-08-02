Naya Rivera’s final TV appearance to be aired by Netflix

Late American actor Naya Rivera will be making a final TV appearance posthumously through Netflix’s baking reality series Sugar Rush.

A report by Deadline revealed that the Glee star, 34, will getting the episode dedicated to her, as planned by streaming giant Netflix and the star’s manager.

The special episode will honour Rivera "with an on-screen note honouring the actress appearing before the opening credits.”

Rivera will be making an appearance posthumously on the third episode of the show which features four teams of two fighting for a prize of $10,000.

The deceased star had filmed the episode back in February, five months prior to her death.

Rivera’s body was found on July 13, 2020, a week after she went missing from Lake Piru following a boat ride with her four-year-old son Josey.