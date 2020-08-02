Meghan Markle’s strong bond with Princess Charlotte eased tensions with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s friendship has been the topic of a much-heated discourse over the past years.

And while some may have suggested that things are a bit tense between the two duchesses, there had been something that Meghan did to ease the pressure up between the ‘fab four’ and win over the heart of her sister-in-law.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s upcoming biography of the Sussex pair, Finding Freedom, Meghan extended an olive branch by gifting a soft leather Smythson notebook to her for her birthday and also building a close relationship to Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

While the tabloids were persistent in giving off the view that Meghan and Kate had been at “war with each other,” Scobie and Durand suggest otherwise and claim the two just had “some awkward moments” in their distant friendship.

According to the writers, the tensions sparked between the two couples when William had a conversation with Harry about Meghan, urging him to take his relationship forward cautiously, at a slower pace.

"Don't feel like you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” William had reportedly told his brother.

A source cited by the writers said, "Harry was pissed off. Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this totally sums them up as people—William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally."