Taylor Swift accused of stealing 'Folklore' logo from black designer

Taylor Swift on Friday took the world by storm with her surprise music album titled "Folklore'.

Black artist Amira Rasool has come forward with a claim that the singer allegedly stole the logo of her online store.

"Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name 'Folklore,' but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?" Rasool wrote on Twitter. "I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners," she said on Instagram. "I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked."

According to reports, Amira's folklore, sells goods from Africa and the diaspora.

Responding to the allegations, Taylor Swift's team said "Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern,".

Taylor's rep said, "Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out."

The statement added, "In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

Rasool later expressed her appreciation to Swift's team for resolving the issue, writing on Twitter and Instagram, "I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page."