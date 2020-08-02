'The Batman': Dave Bautista reveals he wanted to play Bane in Robert Pattinson starrer film

Dave Bautista recently revealed on Twitter that he tried to be cast in the upcoming "The Batman" as Bane but failed to get the role.

He was responding to a fan who said,"I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies...make it happen,".

The "Avengers: Endgame" actor tweeted back saying, "Unfortunately it's not. Tried my best".

"The Batman" is the highly anticipated movie which features Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin.