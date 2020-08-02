'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turgut Alp wishes fans Eid Mubarak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun on Thursday sent Eid greetings to his fans across the world.
Cengiz who plays the role of Turgut Alp in popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared a picture with a Turkish and English language caption which read, ".
" I wish you all healthy, peaceful happy Eid. #eidmubarak," he wrote.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun on Thursday sent Eid greetings to his fans across the world.
Cengiz who plays the role of Turgut Alp in popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared a picture with a Turkish and English language caption which read, ".
" I wish you all healthy, peaceful happy Eid. #eidmubarak," he wrote.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.