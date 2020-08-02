close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 2, 2020

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turgut Alp wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Sun, Aug 02, 2020

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun on Thursday sent Eid greetings to his fans across the world.

Cengiz who plays the role of Turgut Alp in popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared a picture with a Turkish and English language caption which read, ".

" I wish you all healthy, peaceful happy Eid. #eidmubarak," he wrote.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

