Famed stage actor Farrukh Shah passes away

KARACHI/LAHORE: Famed Pakistani comedian Farrukh Shah passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest, according to media reports.



The actor’s son confirmed his death, saying Shah suffered a cardiac arrest early today and died on his way to hospital. The actor's funeral prayers will be offered today, after Maghrib prayers, in Lahore.

Shah was famous for impersonating Prime Minister Imran Khan in various TV shows.



Family sources said he was facing financial problems after closure of theatres due to coronavirus.