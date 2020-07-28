Reports claim ‘negative’ Harry, Meghan act like ‘professional victims’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began making headlines shortly after a palace insider dished out some details regarding their behavior with staffers and other members of the royal family.

The insider claims the couple behaved ‘negatively’ and was always behaving like a couple of “professional victims.”

Even in their new autobiography, friends close to Harry and Meghan claim that they felt like they were being targeted by a “merciless machine” of palace aids. The employee also went on to say, “Nothing was ever their fault.” During their interview with the Daily Mail, the ex-employee claimed, "It was a very challenging working environment."

"It was high pressure and extremely stressful… Nothing was ever good enough, they always saw the negative in everything. Nothing is ever their fault, always someone else's. They are professional victims."

Meghan has always complained about being the one who “gave up her entire life” to uproot in England for her husband, she always felt nevertheless snubbed and treated as an outsider.

Extracts from their biography also cement these claims. Meghan and Harry also reportedly began feeling extra frustrated after Meghan was refused the right to set up her own separate team at Windsor and was even dubbed ‘Duchess Difficult’ and “the squeaky third wheel” by palace staffers inevitably.