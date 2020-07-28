Jennifer Lopez celebrates Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday, posts a sweet tribute to him

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday in style, sharing adorable throwback pictures of the former Major League Baseball player.



On Monday, the 'If You Had My Love' singer posted a video montage, showcasing the retired New York Yankees star's childhood photos as well as a highlight reel of their romance.

Lopez, also shared the sweet moments between Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and the bond he has with her twins, Emme and Maximillian.



The 51-year-old star captioned the post: "You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn't matter. "



Referencing his Yankees jersey number, Lopez wrote: "That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13."

J.Lo, who turned 51 three days prior to her fiance, briefly appeared on camera during Rodriguez's broadcast to surprise him with a cake and a birthday kiss.

