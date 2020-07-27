Man arrested for blackmailing Jannat Mirza

A man has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for blackmailing TikTok star Jannat Mirza.

The suspect identified as Asfandyar is accused of doctoring images of the TikToker and her sister Alishba Anjum and posting them online.

Jannat Mirza had filed a complaint against the suspect at the Cyber Crime Division of the FIA.

The agency also took two other men into custody along with Asfandyar.

The suspect has been handed over to the FIA in two-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, the TikToker shared a screenshot of a news item that carried the news of the arrest made by the FIA.