close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 27, 2020

Man arrested for blackmailing Jannat Mirza

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 27, 2020

A man has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for blackmailing TikTok star Jannat Mirza.

The suspect identified as Asfandyar is accused of doctoring images of the TikToker and her sister Alishba Anjum and posting them online.

Jannat Mirza had filed a complaint against the suspect at the Cyber Crime Division of the FIA.

The agency also took two other men into custody along with Asfandyar.

The suspect has been handed over to the FIA in two-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, the TikToker shared a screenshot of a news item that carried the news of the arrest made by the FIA. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment