Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox reunite to celebrate Sandra Bullock's 56th birthday

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor came together for a grand celebration of Sandra Bullocks's 56th birthday on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Aniston took to Instagram to post a picture of the girl gang commemorating the birthday of the Hollywood A-lister.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!" the Friends alum said in her caption.

Paulson, 45, also shared images to her Instagram Story.

On the occasion, Kudrow took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Jen and Courtney posing together outdoors smiling.

"Friends don't let friends skip elections," Kudrow, 56, captioned the post.



The actress urged fans to "text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered ... and tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration."

