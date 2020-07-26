Pakistani actor reminisces working with Angelina Jolie

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui on Sunday shared a throwback picture with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie,

According to the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor, the picture with Jolie was taken during the filming of A Mighty Heart.

"Blast from the past! While filming one of the scenes from 'A Mighty Heart' with gorgeous Angelina Jolie," Adnan captioned his Instagram post.

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, A Mighty Heart is based on the 2003 memoir of the same name by Mariane Pearl, the wife of American journalist Daniel Pearl who was abducted and killed in Pakistan.

The film also starred Adnan Siddiqui and Indian actor Irrfan Khan.