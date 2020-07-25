Ertugrul actor offers Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia

Turkish actor Celal Al became part of the first Friday prayers held at Hagia Sophia in nine decades.

Taking to Instagram, the actor who plays Abdur Rehman Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a couple of pictures from inside the building.

The Turkish language caption accompanying his pictures suggested that the actor hopes that Hagia Sophia's conversion into a mosque would pave the pay for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hagia Sophia was the largest cathedral in the world for 900 years until its capture by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror in 1453, after which it became one of Islam’s most exalted mosques for nearly another 500 years.