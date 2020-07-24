close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
July 24, 2020

Mission Impossible 7: Norwegian govt to make an exception for Tom Cruise

Fri, Jul 24, 2020

The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new “Mission: Impossible” movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, according to Reuters news agency.

Production of the seventh and eighth installments of Paramount Pictures’ lucrative action movie franchise was halted in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2021 and the eighth in November 2022.

Cruise will reprise his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt in both movies with Christopher McQuarrie returning as director. 

