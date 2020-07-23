close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
Web Desk
July 23, 2020

Meek Mill reacts to Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 23, 2020

Kanye West claimed he has been 'trying to get divorced' from Kim Kardashian since she allegedly met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel.

Kim and Meek are said to have met with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai to talk prison reform over lunch at the hotel's restaurant, but Kim left alone.

West said Kim was 'out of line' for the meeting and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as 'Kris Jong-Un' while accusing the pair of 'white supremacy'

While the rapper called Meek a respectful man, he termed Kim Kardashian as the one who was ‘out of line.’ Although these tweets have now been taken down, the debates continue about them for all the obvious reasons.

And now, Mills has responded to the accusations through the medium of a cryptic tweet in which he has termed the entire thing a ‘cap,’ in other words a lie.

It is also being reported that  Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, are already 'living apart' and have been 'at each other's throats' with 'daily bust-ups' during lockdown .

The American rapper has shared a series of now-deleted tweets in which he has also made a few shocking revelations. One of them is related to his wife Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill.

