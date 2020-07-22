Johnny Depp pushed ex Kate Moss down the stairs, Amber Heard tells the court

Amber Heard confessed she did punch her ex-husband Johnny Depp but only to protect her sister Whitney

As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s courtroom showdown takes startling turns, American supermodel Kate Moss has been brought to the equation.

The Aquaman actor, 34, told the London High Court that she did punch her ex-husband but only to protect her sister Whitney who was allegedly about to get pushed down the stairs by Depp.

She went on to say that she remembers the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushing his former girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs as well.

On her second day in the witness box, Heard was questioned about an incident in March 2015 when she hit Depp during an argument at their Los Angeles penthouse. She said it was the first time she stood up to him and she believed Depp was about to push her sister Whitney down the stairs.

“And the moment that happened I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs,” Heard told the court.

The memory had come to her in “a flash” and she reacted to defend her sister, she said.

Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws said this was the first time Heard had mentioned any recollection of the alleged stairs incident and it had not appeared in any of her previous statements.

“I have never changed my story,” said Heard, but agreed she had not said it before.

She made the claims on the second day of her testifying on the witness stand on behalf of British newspaper The Sun, which Depp is suing for calling him a “wife beater” in an article published in 2018.

She said Depp attacked her on over 14 different occasions, threatened, punched, kicked and throttled her during his battle with drug and alcohol addiction which turned him into a “monster.”