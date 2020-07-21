Army chief lauds 'efforts in aid of civil administration' in fight coronavirus, locusts

Twitter/DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR)/Screenshot via The News

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded the "efforts in aid of civil administration" in the fight against coronavirus and locusts during the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, the military's media wing said.

The conference, held at the General Headquarters, "reviewed operational readiness & evolving threat spectrum in context of external & internal security of the country", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Twitter

The Army chief also lauded the efforts put in by "all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation".

"Taking special note of continued atrocities in IOJ&K as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom," the statement added.

Tensions remain high in the disputed Muslim-majority Himalayan region after India's controversial decision last year to revoke the territory's decades-old, semi-autonomous status.

The valley — which has been under a curfew since August 5, 2019 — remains cut off from the rest of the world due to the continued blockade and suspension of Internet, mobile and landline phones, and a closure of TV channels.

A humanitarian crisis has been looming in the valley as people face an acute shortage of food, medicines, and other commodities.

"COAS especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in fight against COVID -19 and LOCUST," the ISPR noted.

"Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eid Ul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, forum also appreciated efforts of Doctors, Healthcare workers, Paramedics across the country.

"COAS expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security," it added.