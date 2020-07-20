Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking photo of friend's COVID-19 Battle

'Friend alum Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking look at the seriousness of the coronavirus.

Aniston took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her friend in the hospital battling COVID-19, which almost claimed his life.

The 'Morning Show' star captioned the post: "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real."



The post - which also featured a photo of Aniston and her bestie Courteney Cox both wearing masks - continued: "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."



Aniston wrote alongside a picture of Kevin in the ICU hooked up to wires and breathing tubes: "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself," the post continued. "Covid affects all ages."

The actress added that the photo "was taken in early April."



"Thank god he has almost recovered now," she added. "Thank you all for your prayers."

The actress begged her fans to wear a face mask while they were going out in public amid the ongoing pandemic raging all over the globe.

Her heartbreaking post comes hours after Jen was reunited with her Friends co-star Courteney. The Friends co-stars enjoyed the afternoon playing with their pooches.