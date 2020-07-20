Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox cuddle up in masks in a sweet video

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have delighted fans on Sunday as they looked stunning in a latest Instagram video during lockdown.

Courteney Cox posted the candid video on her Instagram with a positive message amid the pandemic, showing them both sitting inside her Malibu home wearing matching blue tie-dye face masks with her two dogs.



The clip showed the two pooches playing around with a face mask, along with some funny captions added alongside the footage. "Just put it on," one of the dogs says to the other, before adding: "I'll make it worth your while."



The Friends actors looked delighted to see each other again. What's more, they even made a cute video of Courteney's two dogs wearing face coverings, to reinforce the message of staying protected.



Fans were delighted to see the pair back together, and loved watching the fun video. In the comments, one wrote: "Omg how cute," while another commented: "Friendship never ends." A third wrote: "Omg it's Monica and Rachel!"

