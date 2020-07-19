Beyonce drops 'Black Is King' trailer

Beyonce on Sunday released the official trailer for her first visual album 'Black Is King'.

The trailer boasts familiar faces with Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o making appearances.

'Black Is King' which is due to debut later this month is Beyonce's first film with the new streaming service and is described as a celebration of 'Blackness'.

The trailer shows the singer walking through a field holding a newborn baby as she narrates, "You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be both unique and familiar".

Beyonce’s husband Jay Z makes a brief cameo in the trailer and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson also appears in one scene.