Naya Rivera’s ex-fiance Big Sean says he is still ‘grieving and in shock’ over tragic death of 'Glee' star

Naya Rivera’s ex-fiance Big Sean has paid rich tribute to the Glee star and said he was 'still grieving and in shock' over her tragic death.



Taking to Instagram, Sean shared throwback photos of Rivera with her son Josey and wrote, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!”

“Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

The I Know singer went on to say “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.’



“I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya,” Big Sean added.

The 33-year-old actress went missing on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru.

Later, Rivera was pronounced dead after her body was found at Lake Piru last week.

Big Sean and Rivera got engaged in 2013 after dating for six months. The lovebirds split just five months later amid cheating allegations.