Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra, pens heartwarming message on her birthday

Nick Jonas doubled the bliss of her dashing wife Priyanka on her birthday as he showered love and praise on her auspicious day.

Wishing her soulmate a very happy birthday, Nick posted a loved up picture on his Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note to make her day special.

Lavishing praise on globally loved star, The Voice judge wrote: "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on Friday (July 18). The actress, singer and film producer- who was crowned Miss World in the year 2000 at the age of 17, has come a long way since.



Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas. The couple was first seen together in public when they attended MET in the year 2017. They started dating a while later and exchanged wedding wows on December 1, 2018. They got married in Jodhpur following traditional Hindu and Christian customs.

After delivering some power-packed performances in her home country, she ventured out to try her luck in the West.

The two-time National-Award winner became the first Indian to host MET Gala. Known for her association with UNICEF for social work, Priyanka has been honoured with Padma Shri Award also.