Asim Azhar opens up about his bond with Hania Aamir

Pakistani singer and actor Asim Azhar has opened up about his bond with actress Hania Aamir, saying "the bond we share is beyond anyone’s comprehension. It is bigger than any label for me.”



Taking to Instagram a few days after Hania Aamir took the internet by storm as she rejected the speculations that she is dating singer Asim Azhar, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer said, “As Hania said, the bond we share is beyond anyone’s comprehension. It is bigger than any label for me. Tou araam se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phupho nahi bante.”

Asim went on to say “She’s the kindest & most beautiful human. I will always be there for her & vice versa because thats the impact she’s had on me. Made me learn to give & love. Like I said, it is beyond a label.”

Earlier on Monday, in a live session with her best friend Aima Baig, Hania revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship.

Answering a fan question whether she is still with the singer, the actress responded, "We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends."

Later, in an Instagram post, Hania said, “Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyones comprehension.”

She added, “We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate. that being said.. we know pakistanio ka humour acha hai lekin easy hojao. social media kai troll sipahiyon! bilkul free na ho. aur zayada over bhi nai! shukriya!”.