Jake Paul bashed by Calabasas mayor over throwing a massive party during COVID-19

Jake Paul was recently criticised by the mayor of Calabasas for hosting a wild party full of construction equipment and mask-less influencers amid a raging pandemic that is taking the globe by storm.

The surfaced party pictures seem to feature a six-day shoot crew that is living it up in the YouTuber’s mansion. As soon as the pictures went public, Jake Paul once again began receiving flak from netizens

A number of prominent influencers were also present at Jake’s residence, from Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, to Arman Izadi. Each picture from these various stars showcases the influencers, all mask-less, partaking in wild party favors, from heavy drinking to free-falling from heavy construction equipment.

The scenario didn't go down well with the authorities as Calabasas' Mayor called out the YouTuber for not acting socially responsible labelling the act "irresponsible" and "selfish" amid the pandemic.



