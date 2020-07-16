Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned abs in a sizzling black leather ensemble

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez does not seem to let quarantine keep her down, as the superstar continues to make moves in her life and work.
The 50-year-old looked incredible as she showcased her toned figure Wednesday in a stunning black leather attire.
She donned a black leather bandeau with matching zip-up short and an oversized puffy coat.
J.Lo took to Instagram to promote the dashing shoes from her line, showing off her stunning legs in a pair of strappy black six-inch gladiator style stilettos. She finished the look with gold hoop earrings.
Lopez also shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with co-star Derek Hough from the set of their NBC reality show World of Dance.
She wore a bold red lip with a matching cable-knit sweater, as her fellow judge peered over her shoulder in a denim shirt.
The two-time Grammy nominee is preparing for an upcoming film and new music, in addition to a TV hosting gig and a footwear collection with a famous brand.