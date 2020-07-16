Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned abs in a sizzling black leather ensemble

Jennifer Lopez does not seem to let quarantine keep her down, as the superstar continues to make moves in her life and work.

The 50-year-old looked incredible as she showcased her toned figure Wednesday in a stunning black leather attire.

She donned a black leather bandeau with matching zip-up short and an oversized puffy coat.

J.Lo took to Instagram to promote the dashing shoes from her line, showing off her stunning legs in a pair of strappy black six-inch gladiator style stilettos. She finished the look with gold hoop earrings.

Lopez also shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with co-star Derek Hough from the set of their NBC reality show World of Dance.



She wore a bold red lip with a matching cable-knit sweater, as her fellow judge peered over her shoulder in a denim shirt.

The two-time Grammy nominee is preparing for an upcoming film and new music, in addition to a TV hosting gig and a footwear collection with a famous brand.





