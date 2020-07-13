Afghanistan exports through Wagah border to be restored from July 15: FO

The FO stated that the decision has been approved at the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade. Photo: FIile

Pakistan has decided to restore Afghanistan's exports through the Wagah border from July 15 onwards at the special request of Kabul and to faciliate Afghan Transit Trade, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday.



"At the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade, Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from 15 July 2020, after implementing COVID-19 related protocols," said the statement.



The FO stated that with this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).



"Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status," said the statement.



The Foreign Office also stated that Islamabad remains "fully committed" to improving bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade, and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA.