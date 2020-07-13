How Brad Pitt turned into a ‘hermit’ after his unparalleled fame in Hollywood

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt remains one of the most popular actors in the industry, basking in fame and glory.

However, the 56-year-old Fight Club star may not be too thrilled about the prominence as revealed by him in an earlier interview.

As the actor makes a shift behind the cameras and gets acquainted with production, he had told New York Times in an earlier interview why he decided to take a step away from acting and headed towards production.

“Producing just means you don’t have to get up really early and put on makeup. I’m curious to see if movies last, if movies stick around,” he said.

“It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else,” he added.

“In the '90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion,” he recalled.

He explained further how he is now shifting his focus entirely on authenticity both in his real and reel life.

“The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth,” he said.