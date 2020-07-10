close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2020

WATCH: Jannat Mirza's music video 'Shayar' released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 10, 2020

Wait for fans who have been eagerly waiting for Jannat Mirza's first song is over as the music video featuring the TikToker is finally out now.

Bilal Saeed's One Two Records on Friday released a new song by Sarmad Qadeer.

The video of Punjabi song titled "Shayar" features TikToker Jannat Mirza and Ali Josh.

The song marks Jannat Mirza's entry into the mainstream entertainment industry.

"Shayar" was viewed by nearly 50k people on YouTube within an hour after it was released on the video-sharing website.

Having millions of followers, Jannat Mirza has become the most popular TikToker in Pakistan.

YouTube

A poet's journey is often about being torn between reality and dreams. One Two Records and Bilal Saeed present "Shayar" by Sarmad Qadeer - a voice that will ...


Latest News

More From Entertainment