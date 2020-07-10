WATCH: Jannat Mirza's music video 'Shayar' released

Wait for fans who have been eagerly waiting for Jannat Mirza's first song is over as the music video featuring the TikToker is finally out now.

Bilal Saeed's One Two Records on Friday released a new song by Sarmad Qadeer.

The video of Punjabi song titled "Shayar" features TikToker Jannat Mirza and Ali Josh.

The song marks Jannat Mirza's entry into the mainstream entertainment industry.

"Shayar" was viewed by nearly 50k people on YouTube within an hour after it was released on the video-sharing website.

Having millions of followers, Jannat Mirza has become the most popular TikToker in Pakistan.



