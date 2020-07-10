PM Imran gives week-long deadline to PIA CEO to submit restructuring plan

The PIA boss briefed the prime minister on the ongoing negotiations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ensure the PIA's flight operations continue in the continent. APP/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Arshad Malik on Friday was given a week-long deadline by Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit a restructuring plan for the national carrier and present the related framework.



Malik had called on PM Imran at the PM Office, where the premier asked him to expedite the plans and undertake the restructuring in consultation with his adviser on institutional reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain.

The PIA boss briefed the prime minister on the ongoing negotiations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ensure the PIA's flight operations continue in the continent. He also briefed the premier on the airline's restructuring plan to make it a profitable and leading company.

PM Imran emphasised that the government was pursuing an across-the-board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service-oriented.