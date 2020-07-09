Neil Young lectures Donald Trump over unlicensed use of his music

Neil Young bashes Donald Trump over unlicensed use of his music

Neil Young has made it clear to the president of the United States, time and time again to steer clear of using his music at rallies without permission because it ‘is not OK’.

Ever since Trump’s presidential campaign restarted, he has used Neil Young’s music on multiple occasions to support his rightest cause.

From Rockin’ in the Free World to Cowgirl in the Sand and even Like a Hurricane during the Fourth of July rally, Neil has constantly showcased his disapproval for this unlawful use. His verbal disdain has been evident from as far back as 2015.

In his open letter to the president recently, Neil begins by saying, “Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on Twitter. I did notice that you played my music at your latest rally in Dakota despite my previous requests."

However, in light of current situations, Neil has decided not to press legal charges because the president is responsible for COVID-19 relief efforts and in the midst of these troubling times, he does not wish to distract him from ‘important work.’

"Because you are in charge of the COVID-19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives.

“With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America."