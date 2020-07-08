Charlize Theron's Netflix movie'The Old Guard' to release on Friday

Charlize Theron 's Netflix film "The Old Guard" will be released on Friday.

The film is based on the 2017 comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.

It features Charlize as the leader of a small unit of immortal mercenaries who are trying to help humanity.



“I just saw a lot of potential to explore something on a sci-fi level scale but somehow stay true to the very insular human emotions that I felt an audience could really appreciate in the sci-fi world,” Theron said while talking about the film.

The diverse cast includes Black actress KiKi Layne as Nile, the first immortal to have been “born” in a few centuries, as well as “12 Years a Slave” star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari, Italian Luca Marinelli and Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts.



