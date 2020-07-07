Chris Evans sparks romance rumours with ‘Mamma Mia 2’ star Lily James

Chris Evans is reportedly sparking romance buzz with Mamma Mia 2 star Lily James as the duo was recently spotted out and about in London.

It looked like the Captain America actor was enjoying a night out just seven months after James's December 2019 split from Matt Smith.

Evans and the Mamma Mia 2 actress were seen sharing a cab home from a private club in the Mayfair neighborhood of London on Saturday.

The pair arrived at Evans’ hotel together, but reportedly entered the building separately.

The Marvel actor has kept his love life relatively private since his split from on-off girlfriend Jenny Slate.

According to Us Weekly, the couple first parted ways after nearly one year of dating.

The duo reunited but called it quits for good in March 2018. One year later, Evans teased that fans were so taken by his relationship with the Parks and Recreation alum because he seems like too much of a “bro.”

“I think she may have even [thought so], at first,” he told Men’s Journal in April 2019. “But then she was just like, ‘Man, you’re not like what I thought you were going to be.'”

“I’m the one who fears being enveloped,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in March 2019. “I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? … If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

Shortly after, the actor slowly returned to the dating pool. According to an insider in January, Evans has been “dating different women and is having fun,” but isn’t “exclusive with anyone.”