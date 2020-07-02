Coronavirus: Over 2,400 new infections, 31 deaths reported in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah mentioned that 1,177 of the 2,430 new coronavirus cases were from Karachi; these included 389, 296, 168, 117, 111, and 96 from the South, East, Central, Korangi, Malir, and West districts, respectively. The News/Files

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday the province has detected 2,430 new coronavirus cases and at least 31 deaths from the respiratory disease, bringing the total number of infections and death toll to 89,225 and 1,437, respectively.



In a statement issued here from the CM House, Shah said the new cases were identified after the provincial health authorities carried out 9,436 tests, bumping up the total number of tests to 471,023; the detection rate, therefore, translated to 26%.

In addition, 49,926 of the 89,225 total coronavirus patients across Sindh have recovered, including 1,399 over the past 24 hours, he added. "The recovery rate in the province stands at 56%,” he said.

The Sindh chief minister added that another 31 patients had died, increasing the death toll to 1,437 and translating into a 1.6% fatality rate. At present, he noted, some 36,072 of the 37,893 coronavirus patients under treatment were in self-isolation, 243 at isolation centres, and 1,578 at various hospitals across the province.

Of the 754 patients currently in critical condition, 101 were shifted to ventilators, he explained, praying for their early recovery.

Shah mentioned that 1,177 of the 2,430 new cases were from Karachi; these included 389, 296, 168, 117, 111, and 96 from the South, East, Central, Korangi, Malir, and West districts, respectively.

On the other hand, 89 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Hyderabad, 58 in Dadu, 55 in Ghotki, 51 in Thatta, 48 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 47 each in Tando Allahyar and Larkana, and 41 in Naushahro Feroze.

Further, 38 new cases were identified in Sukkur, 37 in Khairpur, 37 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 35 in Shikarpur, 30 in Sujawal, 21 in Matiari, 19 in Jamshoro, 17 in Badin, 16 in Jacobabad, 15 in Sanghar, 13 in Umerkot, 11 in Mirpurkhas, and one each in Kambar and Kashmore.

The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands, and avoiding crowds.