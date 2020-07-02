Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's legal team makes shocking claims about royal wedding

Meghan Markle's legal team has revealed that her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018 brought in a whopping £1 billion.

The hefty amount was made in terms of tourism revenue, according to the Daily Mail.



The outlet claimed that the new figures have come in amid the most recent filings in the Duchess's case against the Mail on Sunday.

They suggest that UK taxpayers covered the vast majority — £30 million — of the wedding's total cost, from security, to the church service, flowers and reception paid for by the royal family.



Meanwhike, Meghan's legal counsel argued that the ceremony was “not, in fact, publicly funded, but rather personally financed by HRH The Prince of Wales” (Harry’s father, Prince Charles).

“Any public costs incurred for the wedding were solely for security and crowd control to protect members of the public,” they added, “as deemed necessary by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police.”

On the other hand, The Mail’s opposing claims have come after a consulting firm, Brand Finance, estimated that the overall benefit that the royal wedding provided to UK was a meagre £300 million, in relation to the total cost of around a billion which takes into account other, tangential economic factors such as retail and fashion.